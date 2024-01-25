The imminent arrival of Cyclone Kirrily, which is scheduled to make landfall this Thursday night, has forced the closure of more than a hundred schools and the suspension of flights in the northern Australian state of Queenslandwhich remains in a state of alert.

The Australian Bureau of Meteorology updated the status of the storm to Category 2 and reported that Kirrily should cross the Queensland coast tonight, causing heavy rain and wind gusts of up to 165 kilometers per hour.

We are prepared and we have prepared for the worst, now we hope and hope for the best

Authorities have advised residents to seek shelter and stay safe until Friday., when it is expected that the cyclone will begin to lose strength. At the same time, Queensland Governor Steven Miles warned the population to “be prepared.”

“We are prepared and have prepared for the worst, now we hope and wish for the best,” he said in a message to citizens, reminding that residents should be “ready” to potentially face “days without electricity” and other possible consequences derived of the passing of the storm.

The regional authorities also have requested support from the Federal Government and have determined the closure of more than a hundred schools throughout the state, as well as the suspension of several celebrations scheduled for this Friday for the national holiday of Australia Day.

Some areas of Australia are suffering from strong heat waves.

In addition, Several airlines have canceled their flights to and from the city of Townsville and the popular Hamilton Islandwhile rail services have been paralyzed in northern Queensland due to bad weather.

In more remote locations, authorities have set up community shelter centers to provide accommodation if evacuations are necessary and have deployed additional emergency services teams, specializing in flash flood rescues.

Although they are not common in Australia, High-power cyclones have become more common in recent years in the countrywhich also often suffers from heat waves, floods and forest fires, among other climatic phenomena.

