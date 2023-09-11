Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 10/09/2023 – 16:00

The acting president, Geraldo Alckmin (PSB), announced this Sunday, 10, that the federal government will allocate around R$741 million in resources to minimize the damage caused by the cyclone in Rio Grande do Sul. The resources will be allocated to different ministries , which will use the funds to rebuild the State or to anticipate financial benefits for residents of the affected region. There have been 43 deaths so far, in the biggest climate catastrophe in the state’s history.

Alckmin visits Rio Grande do Sul almost six days after the tragedy. President Luiz Inácio Lula da Silva (PT) was criticized by allies and the opposition for not having visited the region. On Thursday, the 7th, Lula participated in the Independence Day celebrations in Brasília, recorded a video eating jabuticaba from the tree and traveled to India, where he participated in the G-20 meeting.

The package of measures announced by Alckmin includes resources to rebuild roads, repair basic health units, rebuild cities, and even advance benefits. The federal government will also update the public calamity decree, increasing from 79 municipalities to 88 in this situation.

“We have three challenges. The first is to save lives, which was done with enormous commitment, in order to search for people and save lives. And hospital health work continues. The second is to rebuild the cities that were destroyed. The violence of the waters is impressive. And the third is to save jobs, recover the economy. Let’s forward these projects. We need longer credit with lower interest rates”, said Alckmin at a press conference this Sunday.

Anticipation of Bolsa Família and BPC

Alckmin stated that, for actions shared between the Ministry of Social Development (MDS) and Social Security, R$57.4 million will be allocated.

According to Alckmin, payment of Bolsa Família for people in the region will be brought forward to September 18th. In addition, the payment of the Continuous Payment Benefit (BPC), passed on to elderly people aged 65 or over or to disabled people of any age who have a per capita family income of less than a quarter of the minimum wage, will be brought forward to the 25th.

Normally the payment of these benefits is made in a staggered manner, but due to the disaster, everyone will receive the resource on these dates. In addition to the advance payment, BPC beneficiary families will be able to take out a type of “loan” of another minimum wage and pay the amount in 36 installments, interest-free and without correction.

The MDS will also transfer R$800 per homeless person to the municipalities, in two installments of R$400, which will be transferred to city halls to serve the population.

Construction of 1500 houses

Another measure announced by the federal government is the construction of houses in the affected region. The government will allocate R$195 million to the Ministry of Cities and the Ministry of Regional Integration and Development for the construction of housing units. According to the Minister of Cities, Jader Filho, municipalities must be bound by the public calamity decree to request the houses. He did not specify when the system will open.

” The government determined for the municipalities affected by all of this (the construction) of 1,500 housing units, housing units of social interest. We will reopen the program for affected municipalities so that you can apply. It is important to be linked to the issue of public calamity, because all (houses) are linked to the issue of calamity”, said the minister.

Emergency operations

Around R$26 million was allocated to the Ministry of Defense to finance operations with helicopters, machinery and other equipment used to provide emergency assistance to the population and in rescue operations. Alckmin explained that the Armed Forces will even be able to assist in the construction of bridges in the region and other facilities.

Reconstruction of municipalities

The Ministry of Integration and Regional Development will use R$185 million for the reconstruction of cities affected by the rains and civil defense actions. Furthermore, the amount will also be used for humanitarian aid to the victims.

Food distribution

The federal government allocated R$125 million to the Ministry of Social Development and the Ministry of Agrarian Development to purchase food through the Food Acquisition Program (PAA). Alckmin explained that food will be purchased from farmers in the region and distributed to local families.

Around 20 thousand baskets will be distributed, the first 5 thousand arriving this Sunday.

Renovations of Basic Health Units and medication kits

For the Ministry of Health, R$80 million will be allocated for the department to renovate basic health units, rebuild destroyed health equipment and build the field hospital, which was established in Roca Sales. The ministry also sent kits with medicines to the affected cities.

Repair of bridges and roads

Another R$16 million will be used by the Ministry of Transport to restore sections of BR 116 that were hit by rain. The resource will also be used to restore bridges on site.

Release of FGTS withdrawal

Caixa Econômica Federal will allow the withdrawal of part of the FGTS by people who have been affected by the rains. According to Alckmin, anyone who has a balance in their account and has not made a withdrawal in the last 12 months will be able to withdraw up to R$6,220.

Additionally, for local business owners, the IRS will extend the payment date for federal taxes. September taxes can be paid in December, and October taxes in January.

‘Absolute priority’

The chief minister of the Secretariat of Social Communication, Paulo Pimenta, said in a press conference this Sunday, the 10th, that, on the part of President Luiz Inácio Lula da SIlva, there was “absolute priority” for the tragedy in Rio Grande do Sul.

In the same sense, the Minister of Regional Development, Waldez Góes, stated that Lula, who is in India due to the G20 meeting, called the acting president Geraldo Alckmin and ministers twice to talk about support for the State, which is suffering with the effects of the extratropical cyclone that hit the region.

Furthermore, Pimenta stated that he was unaware of any request sent by city halls in RS that did not receive an immediate response from the government.