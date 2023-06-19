At least 13 people have died behind the passage of a cyclone in southern Brazil; Due to this natural phenomenon, it is also reported the disappearance of four people.

As the authorities announced this Sunday, the cyclone hit Brazil between Thursday and Friday, for which thousands of people had to be transferred to shelters.

During these days, dozens of municipalities in the state of Rio Grande do Sul, including the capital Porto Alegre, suffered great damage due to the constant rains and strong winds.

In this regard, the State Civil Defense reported through its Twitter account that This Sunday the death of two more people was confirmed.

reaching a total of 13 fatalities of the latest climatic tragedy that hits the huge South American country; after it was reported on Saturday that there were 11 deaths.

On Saturday it was also reported that there were a total of 20 missing people, however, this Sunday the number decreased and only The search continues for four victims.

It should be noted that most of the people located, except for two, were found alive; the remaining four are from Caraá, a city of 8,000 inhabitants on the state’s coast.

In addition to the fatalities, the Brazilian authorities confirmed that more than 3,700 people were left with damaged houses and some 700 were evicted from areas at risk.

Likewise, some 84,000 families had their electricity service interrupted in the region after the hurricane.

Cyclone hits homes in Brazil

the governor of Rio Grande do Sul, Eduardo Leite, led a mission that toured the areas most affected by the cyclone by helicopter on Saturday along with government and rescue authorities.

After a tour by the authorities, it was confirmed that 246 mm of rain fell in Sao Leopoldo for 18 hours straight between Thursday and Friday.

While in Sao Sebastiao do Cai, which was isolated by the storm, a four-month-old baby who needed medical attention died after not being able to be helped in time.

Many inhabitants left their destroyed houses using boats, horses, and some were evacuated by helicopter; while the vehicles were covered in water.