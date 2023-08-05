Cyclone Circe crosses Italy and the summer comes to an abrupt halt with bad weather and thunderstorms, like yesterday in Rome, where the rain hit the city from the suburbs to the coast. Today’s weather, Saturday 5 August, sees an orange alert in Veneto and a yellow one in 16 Regions. The record heat in July now seems a distant memory, even if the forecasts show that the situation will change around August 15th: according to the heat wave bulletin, today the ‘cool’ weather dominates the peninsula with the green dot (zero alert) practically everywhere, with the exception of Campobasso and Catania.

Read also

WEATHER TODAY

According to the warning of adverse weather conditions issued by the Civil Protection Department in agreement with the regions involved, from the early hours of today strong to stormy winds are expected from the western quadrants on Sicily, Calabria, Basilicata and Campania, extending to Puglia . Sea storms along exposed coasts.

On the basis of the expected and ongoing phenomena, an orange alert has been assessed for today on most of the Veneto. Furthermore, yellow alert was assessed on the remaining sectors of Veneto, Friuli Venezia Giulia, the Autonomous Province of Bolzano, part of Lombardy, Emilia-Romagna and Tuscany, on the entire territory of Marche, Umbria, Lazio, Abruzzo, Molise, Campania , Puglia, Basilicata, Calabria and on the northern sectors of Sicily.

GREEN STAMP

As for heat waves, the first weekend of August with a green dot in practically all of Italy. The latest bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which monitors 27 capitals, indicates a zero alert level for today and tomorrow practically everywhere, with the only exception of Campobasso and Catania: the capital of Molise, yesterday the only red dot (maximum heat alert, level 3), today it will go yellow (alert 1) and tomorrow it will have a green dot, while the Sicilian city will have a yellow dot both today and tomorrow.

THE EXPERT: “HIGH TEMPERATURES EXPECTED FOR AUGUST 15TH”

Rain, hail and peak temperatures: bad weather is forecast for the next few days which will affect Italy from north to south. In short, a taste of autumn. “It shouldn’t surprise us that it rains in the first week of August. It is normal to find a first summer crisis in this month”, Antonio Sanò, meteorologist and founder of IlMeteo.it explained to Adnkronos yesterday. “However – added Sanò – somewhat new situations are occurring. First of all, after a prolonged period of very intense heat, which we had in July, a small cyclonic vortex is arriving from northern Europe in these hours which, due to the contrast with the warmer and more humid air we have had in Italy in recent weeks, it will bring thunderstorms and hail to the whole country, first affecting the North – Piedmont, Lombardy and Triveneto – and then descending towards Emilia Romagna, the Lazio, the Marches and Abruzzo, up to the South – Campania, Puglia, Basilicata and Sicily”.

A summer on standby, at least for the next few days, where temperatures will drop especially in the early morning and in the evening. “In Rome, from the 21° we recorded in recent days in the early stages of the day, we will pass to an average of 14-15°; temperatures which, however, will rise again in the hottest hours until they exceed 30°. But it will be less hot humid, drier and more pleasant, at least until mid-August”, anticipated the meteorologist, adding that from the 15th of the month temperatures will constantly increase. “As early as August 12 we will have a sultry heat again which will continue until at least the 18th”.