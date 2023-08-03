A violent, cold but fast cyclone hits Italy with rain and wind. And the weather alert goes off for the whole country, from north to south. From today this will be the effect of cyclone Circe which will change the forecasts after the record heat. This was confirmed by Lorenzo Tedici, the site’s meteorologist www.iLMeteo.itwhich explains how the cyclone will hit between now and Saturday, and then quickly leave the country.

According to the expert, we will have a drop in temperatures of at least 10 degrees, we fear violent rainstorms in leopard spots. The period in which this Atlantic perturbation arrives is surprising: a cyclone at the beginning of August is a novelty that suddenly seizes and disorients even the Italian climatology. Very rarely have such developed and deep perturbations been recorded at the end of July or at the beginning of August: this Atlantic front will even touch Tunisia, moving far to the south, thus involving the whole of the boot.

In detail, today we will have the first showers at times intense on Liguria di Levante, Alta Toscana and Triveneto; in particular, in the evening they could also be violent between Veneto and Friuli Venezia Giulia.

But the worst day will be Friday 4 August when the low pressure minimum, the eye of Cyclone Circe, will have moved over the central regions: from this position it will favor intense phenomena throughout the Centre-North. From the evening, then, with the cyclone moving towards the Balkans, we will still have heavy thunderstorms over the whole Adriatic belt and in the South, with a gradual attenuation in the North: as far as the south is concerned, maximum attention, therefore, between late Friday evening and Saturday night, especially on the Lower Tyrrhenian Sea, when violent storms are not excluded, to be confirmed.

The cause of the intense phenomena is to be found in three fundamental ingredients: the cold-hearted cyclone arrives in a very hot and fully summer period, the Italian Mediterranean sea boils at 30-32°C (5-6°C above normal) and the heat also supplies energy to thunderstorms on the mainland, Circe’s trajectory is far to the south and invests all of Italy until it touches Tunisia.

With the memory of the supercells in the North still very vivid, of the hail (new European record) of 19 cm in Pordenone and of all the other extreme events recorded between 18 and 26 July, one wonders if Circe will bring the same extreme phenomena. The answer is difficult, but at the moment it seems like a different situation. There will be more thunderstorms, more widespread but probably less vehement.

A new and important risk, on the other hand, concerns the Centre-South, a sector where the weather has still been merciful: this first Atlantic perturbation, after weeks of sultry heat, could be particularly violent and anomalous; monitoring and weather updates will therefore be essential, at least until Saturday evening, then we will return to experiencing the summer of rest, tranquility and holidays. Be careful now.

IN DETAIL

Thursday 3. In the North: rains in eastern and north-eastern Liguria alternating with clear spells; bad weather arriving from the evening. In the Centre: sunny at times variable, some showers in Upper Tuscany. In the South: beautiful day with temperatures rising further.

Friday 4. In the North: widespread thunderstorms, thermal decrease. At the Center: scattered thunderstorms and wind. In the South: sunny and warm climate, some showers arriving from the evening.

Saturday 5. In the North: some residual showers especially in the East, cool. In the Center: showers especially on the Adriatic. In the South: severe thunderstorms in transit.

TREND: below average temperatures especially in the morning throughout Italy, but the weather is improving