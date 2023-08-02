The announced arrival of cyclone Circe illuminates the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which in today’s update foresees a day of zero alert (green dot) for Friday 4 August in 18 cities out of the 27 monitored. The maximum heat alert (level 3) only exists in Campobasso, with a red dot from today to Friday.

Today the dominant color is yellow (alert 1), a sticker shared by Ancona, Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Milan, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara, Rieti and Rome. All the other provincial capitals are in green, except the red Campobasso.

Tomorrow Ancona, Brescia and Perugia will go from yellow to orange (alert 2), while Catania, Florence, Reggio Calabria, Venice and Verona will go from green to yellow which will therefore remain the dominant mark.

Friday the green wave: Bologna, Bolzano, Brescia, Cagliari, Civitavecchia, Florence, Frosinone, Genoa, Latina, Milan, Naples, Rieti, Rome, Turin, Trieste, Venice, Verona and Viterbo will be free from the heat. Catania, Messina, Palermo, Pescara and Reggio Calabria will remain in yellow, joined by Ancona and Perugia. Orange dot in Bari, Campobasso always in red.