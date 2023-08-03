Thanks to Cyclone Circe, the first Saturday in August will be characterized by slightly summery temperatures throughout Italy. On day 5, almost the entire peninsula will have a green dot (zero alert level), except Campobasso which will be ‘yellow’ (alert 1). The data stands out in the latest update of the heat wave bulletin of the Ministry of Health, which monitors 27 provincial capitals.

Due to Circe, who for the next few hours predicts even violent storms on the Peninsula, the situation is that of a generalized lowering of temperatures. Today only Campobasso is a red dot (alert 3, the highest level); Ancona, Brescia and Perugia have an orange dot (alert 2); Bari, Bologna, Bolzano, Cagliari, Catania, Florence, Frosinone, Latina, Messina, Milan, Palermo, Pescara, Reggio Calabria, Rieti, Rome and Verona have a yellow dot, while the other capitals are ‘green’. Tomorrow in Campobasso the red sticker will remain, while the only city in orange will be Bari. For the rest it will refresh everywhere, with Ancona, Catania, Messina, Palermo, Perugia, Pescara and Reggio Calabria yellow sticker, and all the other capitals in green.