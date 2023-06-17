Heavy rain and strong winds battered the two countries after Cyclone Biparjoy made landfall early on Friday, June 16, in Gujarat, India, near the Pakistani border. At least two people died in that region and thousands were left without power. Rescue operations are underway amid massive flooding that has left hundreds trapped. The authorities maintain that the preparation for the storm prevented a greater number of fatalities.

House roofs, trees and electricity poles were uprooted by the force of Cyclone Biparjoy.

At least two people died and thousands of people were left without electricity after the storm made landfall in the state of Guajarat, India, which borders southern Pakistan, causing extensive damage in the neighboring country as well.

Hours after its passage, the two territories are experiencing heavy rains, strong winds and large-scale flooding, as rescuers try to get thousands of people who were trapped from their homes.

The Indian authorities indicated that the two fatalities were swept away by the waters left behind by the cyclone before it made landfall, but they stress that the death toll would have been higher without the preparedness plan.

“It is sad news. However, preparations for the cyclone proved useful, as there were no casualties after it made landfall. At least 24 animals have died and 23 people have been injured, but there has been no loss of life after the landfall,” said Director General of India’s National Disaster Response Force Atul Karwal.

Cyclone Biparjoy toppled power poles and uprooted trees after battering the Indian coast, though the storm was weaker than feared. © Shubham KOUL/AFPTV/AFP / AFP

The Indian government had ordered all offshore oil facilities to ensure the immediate return of all personnel to shore and advised ports to take preventative measures as well.

Meanwhile, more than 180,000 people had been evacuated in the two countries, more than 80,000 of them in Pakistan, in recent days as a precaution as Biparjoy, which means disaster or calamity in Bengali, approached.

The destructive impact of the cyclone was seen with particular force in Kachchh and Naliya off the west coast of India.

Although the two nations were affected, the authorities emphasize that the greatest impact of the storm is experienced by India.

However, in the southern metropolis of Karachi, in neighboring Pakistan, the maximum alert for heavy rains was decreed.

Biparjoy weakens, but the authorities remain on alert for the rains

The cyclone weakened after landfall, when it went from 115 km/h winds to 85 km/h, according to the director general of the India Meteorological Department, Mrutyunjay Mohapatra.

However, the agency warned of heavy to very heavy rain in Gujarat and the neighboring state of Rajasthan at least until the end of Friday.

People walk past a fallen tree in the aftermath of Cyclone Biparjoy after it made landfall, in Bhuj in India’s western state of Gujarat on June 16, 2023. © Reuters/Francis Mascarenhas

Meanwhile, in Pakistan, the meteorological authorities recommended that local authorities remain on alert for heavy rains expected in some coastal areas until Saturday June 17.

They also indicated that they expect moderate to heavy rainfall in the Hyderabad, Nooriabad and Thatta regions.

Hours after landfall, Biparjoy was classified as a category one storm, the least severe on a scale of five.

With Reuters and AP