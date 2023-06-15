An the face of the approaching cyclone “Biparjoy” more than 100,000 people have been brought to safety in India and Pakistan. They were taken to temporary shelters from the coasts, local media reported on Wednesday, citing authorities.

The storm is expected to hit the mainland of the two neighboring countries on Thursday with strong winds and heavy rain, according to forecasts by the Indian Weather Service. Specifically, this is likely to happen between the north-west Indian city of Mandvi and the Pakistani mega-metropolis of Karachi.

In India, dozens of trains in the affected region have already failed, the railway said. The Indian Navy said several ships were ready for action. Fishermen were instructed not to go to sea. But despite the approaching danger, not everyone wanted to leave the coasts.

The head of the Pakistan Fisherfolk Forum, Mehran Ali Shah, told the German Press Agency that around 150,000 fishermen and their families did not want to leave the port of Ibrahim Haidri near Karachi. “They care more about their boats than their lives,” Shah said. Because they could only earn their living with the boats.

Former businessman Soulat Pasha said he initially didn’t want to leave his home near the coast of Karachi, despite a text message from the authorities telling him to do so. Only his son was able to convince him to temporarily come to his house, which is further away from the coast.