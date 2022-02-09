Authorities on Wednesday raised the death toll in the wake of Cyclone Batsirai through Madagascar to 30 and warned that the toll could be even more serious, as emergency teams continue to find bodies amid the debris caused by the storm.

The National Office for Risk and Disaster Management, which compiles data sent by affected regions, especially in the east of the island, announced that the number of fatalities had risen from 21 to 30.

The organization also reported that more than 94,000 people have been affected and almost 60,000 displaced in the Indian Ocean country, where several NGOs and UN agencies are beginning to mobilize resources and teams.

The tropical cyclone hit Madagascar at dawn from Saturday to Sunday, along a 150 km sparsely inhabited and agricultural coastal strip, before moving towards the center of the island, destroying rice paddies and raising fears of a humanitarian crisis.

“Rice fields were affected, rice crops lost. It is the main culture of the Malagasy people and their food security will be seriously affected in the next three to six months if we do not act quickly,” said Pasqualina DiSirio, director of the World Food Program (WFP) in the country, one of the poorest on the planet.

know more

+ SP: Man dies standing, leaning against car, and scene scares residents on the coast

+ One twin became vegan, the other ate meat. Check the result

+ Reincarnation in history: an age-old belief



+ Andressa Urach asks for money on the internet: ‘Help me pay my card bill’

+ Horoscope: check today’s forecast for your sign

+ CNH: see what you need to know for the application and renewal

+ See which were the most stolen cars in SP in 2021

+ Expedition identifies giant squid responsible for ship sinking in 2011

+ Everything you need to know before buying a crockpot

+ US Agency warns: never wash raw chicken meat

+ What is known about fluorone?

+ Trick to squeeze lemons becomes a craze on social media



+ IPVA 2022 SP: see how to consult and pay the tax

