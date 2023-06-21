The 2023 hurricane season in Mexico is close to presenting the formation of the first tropical cyclone on the coasts of the Pacific Ocean, announced the National Meteorological Service (SMN) of the National Water Commission.

According to the observations made by Conagua, until this Tuesday, June 20, “the formation of a low pressure zone is expected to the south of the coasts of Michoacán and Guerrero.” This forecast maintains a 30% probability for cyclonic development in the next 7 days.

In the event that this forecast advances along the same lines, the natural phenomenon would be named ‘Adrián’, according to the 2023 list of names of the World Meteorological Organization.

As a result of the possible formation of cyclone ‘Adrián’, authorities foresee that during the month of June there will be rains in regions such as Chiapas, Guerrero and showers in Jalisco, Michoacán, Durango and Chihuahua.

Weather forecast

According to the SMN, for this Wednesday, June 21, and during the next few hours, intense punctual rains are expected (from 75 to 150 millimeters [mm]) in Chiapas, very strong (50 to 75 mm) in Oaxaca.

Strong (25 to 50 mm) in Chihuahua, Durango and Guerrero, intervals of showers (5 to 25 mm) in Campeche, Coahuila, Jalisco, Michoacán, Tabasco and southern Veracruz.

These precipitations could be accompanied by electrical discharges, strong gusts of wind and possible hailstorms, as well as generating landslides, an increase in river levels, Conagua warned.

This will be the 2023 hurricane season

The Conagua reported that the 2023 tropical cyclone season in Mexico begins on May 15 in the Pacific Ocean and on June 1 in the Atlantic, and a more active season than usual is forecast in the Pacific (up to 30 percent per above the average, which corresponds to 15 systems), while in the Atlantic they could be located within the average (14 systems, and could be up to 10 percent below).

Despite the high forecast, the climate monitoring unit explained that this does not mean that these cyclones will impact national territory. According to SMN forecasts, of the total number of tropical cyclones generated, both in the Atlantic and the Pacific, at least five could impact the country.