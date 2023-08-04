Department of Roads and Rodagem reported that the work is incomplete and that it will be moved “to the left bank”

The bike lane built in the middle of a highway in Canto do Buriti (PI) was covered with asphalt this Thursday (3.Aug.2023). Without protection barriers and in the middle of two high-speed lanes, the stretch was called “Instant death bike lane” by Internet users on social networks. According to the state government, it will now be moved to the left bank.

The subject went viral on Thursday after a user shared video on Twitter where you can see a banner painted red and yellow. It stretches for approximately 4 kilometers.

After the repercussions on social networks, a resident of the region shared a new video that shows workers covering the bike lane with asphalt. It is not possible to identify whether they are employees of the city hall or the state government.

Watch (28s):

In the afternoon, the DER (Department of Roads and Highways) of Piauí informed, in a note, that the work around the road around the municipality of Canto do Buriti is underway and there will be no more bike path in the central lane. He also said that the place “it will have all the safety devices required by law”.

The state government, on the other hand, said that the work is still in progress and that “the bike path was not completed and adjustments and adaptations are being made to the basic project, to improve it and guarantee total safety for users”.

The work on the road surroundings –which includes paving, bicycle lanes, drainage, expansion of culverts and signage– will cost, according to the government, R$5.8 million.

Read the full statement released by the government of Piauí:

“On the road bypass project for the city of Canto do Buriti, 400 km south of Teresina, the Department of Roads in Piauí (DER/PI) informs that the work is still in progress and currently has only one lane being used by the population.

“It also informs that the bike lane has not been completed and adjustments and adaptations are being made to the basic project, to improve it and guarantee total safety for users. One of these changes is the displacement of the bike lane to the left bank, which is being implemented with the maintenance of all safety devices required by law for road works.

“The work on the road surroundings includes an extension of approximately 4.2 kilometers, out of a total of 10.89 kilometers. The total value of the work is R$ 5,823,077.08. The project foresees the execution of the completion of the Installation and Paving services in Double Surface Treatment – TSD, of the Road Contour of the city of Canto do Buriti – PI, section: Entrance of PI-141 (Canto do Buriti / Elizeu Martins) / Entrance PI -140 (Canto do Buriti / São Raimundo Nonato), with a length of 4,164 km.

“The road contour includes two main roads 7 meters wide each, divided into 4 lanes for the flow of vehicles, as well as a cycle lane with a length of 4.10 km, two sidewalks (one for each lane), surface drainage (gutter , curb, water inlet and water outlet), expansion of a triple culvert and horizontal and vertical signage.

“The agency reiterates that the work is very important for urban mobility and will contribute significantly to the fluidity of traffic in the city and in the southern region of the State. The population of Piauí, especially in the Vale dos Rios Piauí and Itaueira region, will have, after the work is completed, an important urban mobility route, with compliance with all traffic safety standards.”