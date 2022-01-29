The British Zoe Backsted keeps faith with the predictions and wins the women’s Juniores race at the Cyclocross World Championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA. After the good victory in Team Relay, an experimental race won by Italy, today we started with the official program. Backsted preceded the two Dutch Leonie Bentveld, second, and Lauren Molengraaf. Fourth is Ella Maclean Howell ahead of our Federica Venturelli, who finished at 1’09. The blue remained in the race for the medal until the end reaching 9 seconds from the podium. “There is some regret because we believed it. We accept the result, as well as that of Corvi who arrived in the USA only yesterday, as you know – the words of the cross coach Daniele Pontoni – even if they are 2 first-year athletes and in perspective we are confident. It is also a pity that Valentina Corvi crashed in the warmup phase ». Among the under 23 Belgian hat-trick: Joran Wysure preceded Emiel Verstrynge and Thibau Nys. Thirteenth the Italian Samuele Leone, 18th Davide Toneatti.