A great, very great Silvia Persico takes a historic bronze medal in the Elite race of the cyclocross world championships in Fayetteville, Arkansas, United States. The 24 year old born in Alzano Lombardo was the only one able to break the domination of the Dutch who placed five athletes in the first six places. The legendary 34-year-old Marianne Vos (eighth gold in the specialty: record) finished in the first one, who clearly beat her compatriot Lucinda Brand, who had won a year ago, in the sprint. Further back, at 51 seconds, Persico took third place after a tough fight with Dutchman Alvarado, who had to settle for fourth. Eva Lechner, the other blue in the race, finished in fourteenth place: she was the last of our compatriots to get on the podium with the 2014 silver in Hoogerheide, in the Netherlands.

Statements

These are the words of Persico immediately after crossing the finish line: “I didn’t expect it, even if I was hoping for it. I have come from an important season and after winning the Italian title I have taken confidence in my means. I would like to thank the whole national team who did not miss anything during the season, my team and my coach ”. The analysis of the match was clear: “I started calmly and in recent days we have lived the approach peacefully. In racing I never gave up and when my opponents were in front of me I knew I didn’t have to give up. In the last 2 laps my opponent, Alvarado, was very smart and she didn’t shoot, so I had to give even more. I still don’t believe it and when I do I will surely be happy. A bronze that means a lot. In recent months I have made many sacrifices ”. Coach Daniele Pontoni was at the finish line to welcome Persico with open arms: “Silvia, you played an impeccable match. She has proven to be a true athlete, she has fully embodied the values ​​of the blue jersey, managing to give 110%. In the future we will hear about her. An applause also for Eva Lechner who, after starting well, she had respiratory problems, but she has given so much to her partner in these days, she has been really precious “.