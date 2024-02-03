Fem van Empel has extended her cyclo-cross world title in Tabor, Czech Republic. The 21-year-old cyclocross rider from Den Dungen in Brabant was the first to leave after the start and only extended her lead. Lucinda Brand took silver in more than a minute. With the bronze for Puck Pieterse, the podium was completely Dutch, as expected in advance.

It is the fifth time in a row that a Dutch rider has won the cyclo-cross world title. The series was opened by Ceylin del Carmen Alvarado in 2020. After that, the titles went to Brand and Marianne Vos, followed by Van Empel's victories at the Hoogerheide and Tabor World Championships.

Van Empel, who normally competes for Visma – Lease a Bike, had already won seventeen races in the months before the World Cup. This also included the European title fight in Pontchâteau in November.

Head Start

Van Empel had the best start and was the first to reach the first artificial slope. Alvarado, Brand and Pieterse were the first pursuers. After the first round, the defending champion already had a 16 second lead over Brand and Pieterse. Alvarado had to give in just under 40 seconds. The differences only increased, with Pieterse in second place after two laps at 37 seconds. Brand followed again 10 seconds behind, but overtook Pieterse on the third lap. The Amersfoort native said she had recovered from a cold that bothered her a week ago, but she still did not seem to be in great shape.

Ultimately, Van Empel was able to enjoy her new success early before the finish. Brand reached the finish after 1 minute and 20 seconds. Pieterse kept the margin just under two minutes. Alvarado finished fourth at 2.37 minutes. The differences underlined the superiority of the winner, who did not have a single weak moment. (AP)

