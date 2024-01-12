Brazil Agencyi Brazil Agency https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/agencia-brasil/ 01/12/2024 – 21:48

More than a hundred protesters, most of them artists and cycle activists, held an event tonight (12) in the free space of the São Paulo Museum of Art (Masp) in honor of the Venezuelan artist and cycle traveler, Julieta Ines Hernandez Martinez, known as the clown Jujuba and who was murdered in the state of Amazonas.

Julieta, 37 years old, had been missing since December 23rd of last year and her body was found on Saturday (6), in the municipality of Presidente Figueiredo (AM). The state Civil Police indicted Thiago Agles da Silva and Deliomara dos Anjos Santos for the artist's murder. Both will be charged with concealment of a corpse, robbery and rape.

“This demonstration is to say that we are free and that we want each other to live. Stop killing us. We have the right to walk however we want, wherever we want, without being killed”, said fellow cyclist, street artist, juggler and clown, Kimberlin Portes.

During the event, called “Bicicletada Julieta Presente”, songs were sung in honor of Julieta and clown noses were distributed in reference to one of the Venezuelan circus artist's activities. Despite the heavy rain that hit the Paulista region, in São Paulo, the protesters planned to go on a bicycle march to Praça da República, passing through Rua Augusta.

“She was a woman, a traveler, an immigrant, free, and she was killed for being a woman, she was killed for wanting to live. We are in one of the worst countries in the world to be born a woman. In the first half of last year alone, more than 1,000 femicides were recorded, which is the last link in a huge chain of violence against women”, highlighted Maíra Machado, from the international women's group Pão e Rosas, adding that the situation has worsened. in recent years because of policies defended by the extreme right that are contrary to women's rights.

In Brazil since 2015, the artist was part of the cycling group “Pé Vermei”, and was traveling from Rio de Janeiro to Venezuela, her home country, by bicycle, when she was killed.

“With all the joy and irreverence, Julieta traveled with her art, taking children and adults to the circus world and for that, she will always be remembered. Concerned about gender inequality, her search for equity is an inspiration for all of us”, said, in a statement, last week, the president of the National Arts Foundation (Funarte), Maria Marighella.

Demonstrations were held in other Brazilian cities, such as Brasília, and outside the country in memory of the artist.