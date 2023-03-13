Before the unsafety that cyclists face on a daily basis, either due to the recklessness of motorists or obstacles on the road, some choose to create networks among the community that uses the bicycle as a means of transportation.

The exchange of messages is done through WhatsApp.

“Girls, BE CAREFUL! In the unevenness that crosses Tlalpan on axis 6 (Ángel Urraza) ALL THE COLLADES ON THE RIGHT SIDE ARE OPEN. Be very careful,” reads one of the messages that is shared in a group especially for women cyclists.

For Adriana Estrada, belonging to these groups has allowed her to create a community where you can lean on in case of any emergency.

“This group has become a space where help can be provided in any situation, from someone looking for recommendations from a mechanical workshop, or the girls who decide to share their location for securityAdriana commented.

In addition to warning of dangers on main roads or traffic issues, the group “Many Girls on Bikes” It has also been used to monitor accidents, as well as to file complaints with the Public Ministry.

“In case of a road accident with some other vehicle It is also useful for the appraisal, because when other girls arrive, some guard the bike, others are in charge of accompanying the person who has had an accident; others, to notify close relatives,” she said.

Estrada explained that, in addition to this group dedicated to women cyclists, there are dozens of others that fulfill purposes more focused on providing legal services to those who suffer a mishap.