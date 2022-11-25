Cyclists under the influence increasingly end up in the emergency department (ED). In ten years’ time, the number of visits by intoxicated cyclists who had an accident increased by 84 percent. That is what SafetyNL, the knowledge center for injury prevention, says.

The knowledge center conducted research into substance use among traffic victims who ended up in the emergency department between 2012 and 2021. More than three-quarters were cyclists and men. Most had consumed alcohol.

The lion’s share of these bicycle crashes were one-sided; so no other road user was involved. That was three quarters. Anyone who thought that it is mainly young people who sometimes get on their bikes with a drink is wrong: more than half of the victims (55 percent) were between 20 and 49 years old.

More victims with serious injuries

The total number of road casualties who sustained serious injuries under the influence rose by 71 percent in the past ten years. In 2021, at least 6 percent of all road casualties who ended up in an emergency department had used alcohol and/or drugs. Two-thirds of them had serious injuries. Cyclists made up the largest share of these casualties: more than three-quarters. Ten percent were car drivers and another 10 percent were moped or moped drivers.

In traffic accidents involving drivers of motorized vehicles, the victim was also mostly male (87 percent) and half of the cases were between the ages of 15 and 34.

Cycling under the influence ‘underexposed problem’

According to Safety NL, cycling under the influence is an underexposed problem in the prevention of traffic accidents. The knowledge center believes that more awareness is needed among cyclists about the risks of driving under the influence, and calls on cyclists who want to drink to adhere to the maximum permitted amount of alcohol. For men this is two glasses (one glass for novice drivers), for women one or one and a half glasses (half a glass for novice drivers). Drugs are better avoided altogether, says the institute.

It research of the knowledge center, commissioned by the Ministry of Infrastructure and Water Management, initially focused on drivers of motorized vehicles. In addition, SafetyNL conducted research into cyclists who had an accident under the influence.

