Slaloming between cars and buses is the last thing you want in a fast-paced finale. The peloton of the Tour des Pyrénées – a three-day women’s race in France – had to complete the last kilometers of the first stage in perilous conditions. Unacceptable, also thought Adam Hansen, the president of the cyclists’ union.

In the Tour des Pyrénées, the top riders of the women’s peloton prepare for the Tour de France Femmes, which takes place at the end of July. In the very first stage, the riders were suddenly startled in a fast finale when they had to avoid cars and buses on the course several times. The unsuspecting drivers tried to pull over their cars, but it was far from safe.



The images were quickly shared on social media. Cofidis rider Gabrielle Pilote spoke out on Twitter against the dangerous race conditions. “These are three examples of a whole day,” writes the Canadian. Adam Hansen, chairman of the cyclists’ union, also reacted sharply. “That is unacceptable. I will get to work right away,” Hansen said. And he added deed to word.

The union president immediately called a meeting with the organization and the team leaders to guarantee the safety of the women. Hansen wanted more police motorcycles to guide the riders safely through the course. Just before the second stage – which is scheduled for today – he shared the news that an agreement had been reached, together with Jolien D’hoore (sports director at AG Insurance – Soudal-Quick.Step) and the others in charge.

Despite the life-threatening conditions, the first stage was completed. Ashleigh Moolman (AG Insurance – Soudal-Quick.Step) eventually won ahead of Anna Henderson (Jumbo-Visma). Today the peloton got another cake in front of the wheels. The finish was on top of the Hautacam. Marta Cavalli came up there first. She won the stage ahead of Moolman and also takes over the leader’s jersey. See also Corona pandemic led to excess mortality