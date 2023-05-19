The morale of the Giro cyclists, the weakened, sick organisms, scourged by 12 days of rain, cold, covid, falls on impossible descents, descends one more step on Friday morning in Borgofranco d’Ivrea, in the evergreen Piedmont. At dawn, they remove the curtains from the windows of their rooms and only see darkness, black skies, endless rain. The fears that had led them to meet via networks on Thursday night and vote on the application of the extreme bad weather protocol –freezing rain– for the stage, which provided for the passage up to 2,000 meters of the Great San Bernardo, and his endless descent. 90%, according to Adam Hansem, the Australian former cyclist who chairs the CPA, his union, voted in favor of a change of route. Not one more day of cold and water to the bone, which can’t take it anymore. No more long, freezing descents, mostly. At the start, their representatives speak with Mauro Vegni, the boss of the Giro. They have already tried, without success, to shorten the stage on Tuesday, from Emilia, now devastated by floods that not even the oldest in the place remembered, death and desolation, to the Tuscan coast. On this occasion, Vegni, between a rock and a hard place, short of arguments, quickly seeks a compromise. “It is never easy to reach an agreement,” says the person in charge of the race. “Each one defends different interests. I was only interested in saving the Giro, so I had to give up something for the race to take place, which is essential”.

The stage will be done, but cut, they agree. After cycling the 2,800 meters of the route, the runners get on the buses that are waiting for them in a large parking lot, and in them they remove the creams from their legs, which are already burning, they relax and cover 124 kilometers, Valle de Up Aosta, where the sun never shines, Great Saint Bernard through the tunnel, and its long descent, to Le Châble, at the very foot of the most difficult climb of the day, the terrible Croix de Coeur through Verbier (up to 2,174 meters of altitude, 15 kilometers at 9% and a final kilometer at 13%), where always under the rain, and snow at the top, at 2:15 p.m. ski located at 1,456 meters, which is reached after an ascent of 13 kilometers at 7%, and old fans remember the fight there between Ángel Arroyo, the Wild One, and Laurent Fignon, the Professor, in the 1984 Tour.

The duel in the high mountains that is expected today, and that the neutralization, similar to that of the Tour of 96 that evaded the snowy Iseran and left the queen stage in a standing Galibier promoted and a finish in Sestriere, can make it even more intense , is the one who will face Geraint Thomas, jersey pink, and Primoz Roglic, second, 2s. Neither of them, Thomas, a Welshman, a life in the rain, and Roglic, a Slovenian, junior ski jumping champion, are afraid of the cold. Nor to the one who could be the surprise guest, the Norwegian Andreas Leknessund, who was already jersey pink for a few days, and that comes from cross-country skiing.

“If the stage had been left as planned, whoever wanted to continue could continue and whoever decided that it was very cold and wanted to get off, got off the bike, it’s not that we pedal because the doctor ordered us to, and if you don’t like , change jobs…”, says Gianni Moscon, an Italian cyclist from Trento, at the foot of the Bondone where the Giro arrives on Tuesday and where, in 1956, under the most appalling snowfall in living memory, and cyclists urinated in the hands to thaw, and they dropped 43, Charly Gaul won his first Giro. “But this is already the 13th stage and we can’t take it anymore. Although I am sorry for the Giro, I am grateful for what they have done”.

You can follow EL PAÍS Sports on Facebook and Twitteror sign up here to receive our weekly newsletter.