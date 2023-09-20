The data relating to pedestrians who lost their lives on Italian roads in 2023 are certainly not very reassuring. But also those relating to cyclists which unfortunately have met the same fate, even though the numbers are slightly lower, they must make us reflect: the latest Asaps report in fact speaks of 144 cyclists died from the beginning of the year to today, of which 13 in the first half of September alone. Forecasts in hand, at the end of this month we will return to an increase in victims, given that those recorded in the entire month of August were 21.

September getting worse

A trend that therefore risks rising again, after an initial part of 2023 dotted with ups and downs: in January 10 deaths were recorded, in February only 5 and in March only 7, in April the number rose again to 14, in May to 18, in June to 22 and in July even to 34, new decline in August with 21 victims but in September, as mentioned, the risk that the situation will worsen again is high. Without considering that, Asaps itself recalls, it is about partial data because they don’t take into account the seriously injured who won’t make it to hospital.

Men and the elderly in the crosshairs

Once again men and elderly are those most affected by these fatal accidents: from 1 January this year to today there have been 124 men and 20 women among the cyclists who have lost their lives, with 56 of all these being over 65 years old. The cases drop below ten, but still remain too many road hacking, 9 since the beginning of the year, with two episodes in July with the person who caused the fatal accident escaping.

Massacre in Lombardy

A look at the territorial distribution of fatal accidents for cyclists. The worst place in the ranking of the regions most affected by deaths of this type is by far Lombardy, which has 31 victims since the beginning of the year (deteriorating trend for the region). On the podium Emilia-Romagna and Veneto rise, respectively with 19 and 16 deaths, Tuscany and Piedmont also in double figures with 14 and 10 cyclists killed.