Gaya Kalderon, 21, doesn’t need to imagine hell; she lives it. Minute after minute of agony since the horror that unfolded that fateful morning of October 7, her family has been thrown into the abyss of Gaza, violently kidnapped by the kidnappers of Hamas.

His father, Ofer, was left behind; his sister Sahar, 16 years old; his brother Erez, 12 years old; his cousin Noya, 13 years old; and his grandmother Carmela, 80 years old.

(Soccer player was fired from her club for being a party animal and now earns millions on OnlyFans)(In a brutal accident, motorsports star dies in full competition)

hard drama

“You ask me how I endure this hell and my answer is simple: I have no idea.” “, says.

“In some ways, it’s impossible to call it ‘living.’ How can you live without breathing? How can you understand that half of your closest family has been transported to another world? And how do you keep your sanity when just thinking about what my cute, hyperactive, nature-loving self is enduring in that abyss could drive you crazy? So, I do everything in my power to not think about it too much. I keep talking, I keep begging, I keep calling everyone and pleading: Please, please, do everything you can to bring them back to me. For us,” she says.

Friends and relatives of hostages held by Hamas militants in Gaza protest outside the Israeli La Kirya military base in Tel Aviv. See also Dakar | Al-Attiyah: "Sainz complains a lot, but Audi will be strong"

It was a very close-knit family that lived in Nir Oz, a kibbutz that seemed like a little paradise with its lush gardens and charming houses, with children’s bicycles scattered everywhere. Cycling had become a beloved family activity since Ofer, at the age of 53, developed a passion for it years ago.

He was part of a cycling club called ‘Dardasim’, whose members met for cycling almost every weekend from various corners of Israel and embarked on special week-long routes around Europe at least twice a year.

Photo: Israel Premier Tech Press

“He was the one who always made people smile and laugh,” teammate Nir Etzion recalled.

Ofer passed this passion on to his youngest son, Erez. Gaya fondly remembers the hours they spent together, father and son, riding side by side. They were a very united group.

Ofer, a skilled carpenter, had passed on his artistic talents to his daughter, Sahar, who played the guitar, sculpted and drew. Gaya remembers how she and her sister would often venture into the surrounding nature to spend time together.

However, life in recent years was far from perfect. The small kibbutz and its surroundings were constantly attacked by rockets launched from Gaza, leaving deep scars on the children of the Kalderon family.. Erez suffered from severe anxiety, as did his cousin Noya.

No meetings

Li Dan, a close relative, said that the first thing he did Erez when visiting her was to locate the shelter of the house in case of a rocket attack. The mere thought of his relative being kidnapped in the clutches of terrorists who have taken him to the depths of captivity caused him immense misery.

“Can you imagine him living his worst nightmares? I fear he believes he has been left alone in this world, with everyone in his life dead or as helpless as he is. He thinks: No one will ever save me. Every day it’s there, every minute is an endless trauma. That is why we must do everything possible to bring him and the others back as soon as possible. Now no later. First priority, before everything else.”

Photo: Israel Premier tech

Around 7:00 a.m. on that fateful Saturday, the family’s WhatsApp group was flooded with an incessant flow of messages, revealing the horrific events almost minute by minute. “Terrorists are here killing people,” her mother wrote, Fairies Kalderon, at 08:22.

Horror

“It’s pure horror… I love you all, but it could be our goodbye. What is happening here is a Shoah.” The term Shoah, which in Hebrew means Holocaust, is not used lightly, but Hadas was describing what the world would soon discover over the next 24 hours: that this day was in fact the darkest day in Jewish history since the end of the Holocaust in 1945. That same night, 1,300 lives had been lost, including more than 70 in the small kibbutz of Kalderon alone.

Hadas had to endure everything from her small shelter, desperately grabbing the door handle to prevent the terrorists from entering while screaming. “Allahu Akbar” (God is great) and they swore to kill her. However, as a mother, her main concern was her two sons, Erez and Sahar, who were hiding with her father, Ofer, in another house.

Trucks carrying humanitarian aid for the Gaza Strip cross the Rafah border gate in Rafah, Egypt.

At some point, a message arrived from young Erez: “We are hiding in the bushes.” It seemed that Ofer realized that she couldn’t protect her children if she stayed at home, so they all fled through one of the windows.

However, their efforts were in vain. Hours later, a video emerged, filmed by Hamas, documenting Erez being dragged away. At 7:14 p.m. that afternoon, the horrible news reached Hadas, the mother. “My children, Ofer and my mother, do not respond. They are kidnapped or murdered. They have burned all the houses to the ground. They have killed. They have looted. Shoaaaaah. Pray.”

(Sara Uribe and Freddy Guarín: this is how their son Jacobo was raised)