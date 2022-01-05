The covid-19 starts with everyone, does not measure social class or sports, so the cycling does not escape the positives.

This Tuesday it was known that the Slovak Peter Sagan tested positive for the virus for the second time, according to the same broker.

Along with his brother, Juraj, Petes is at home and recovering to return to training with a view to the 2022 season, in which he will be with the Total Energies team.

Are in good health

“My brother Juraj and I were tested for Covid-19 which, unfortunately, came back positive. We have symptoms related to the virus and we are following the corresponding guidelines established by the relevant authorities. I will keep you informed, “said the broker.

The Sagans must remain isolated in Monte Carlo, where they reside, and after five days to take the test again, if they test negative they will return to their normal activities.

In February 2021, Sagan, his brother and Erik Baska tested positive for covid, when they were part of the Bora team, at the training field in Spain.

sports