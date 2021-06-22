Road hazards have many aspects, from distracted motorists to irregularities in the road surface. But no one would expect dangers from heaven; stories involving birds as protagonists are more and more frequent, such as those of motorists and cyclists attacked by crows, also known with the names of “European common crow” or “black crow” (Corvus corone Linnaeus, 1758), a bird belonging to the family Corvidae.

Attack of a motorist, crows in action!

Cyclists attacked by crows

The story of cyclist a 47 year old bozzolese who was taking a leisurely bike ride last week when suddenly he was attacked by one crow which began to fly around him threateningly. The victim defended himself by shouting and defending himself with the sweatshirt and pouch.

Cyclists attacked by crows

A few days after the attack, the same cyclist went to the nearby village of San Martino and again fell victim to the bird. This time, however, the man had prepared himself and fortunately there were no consequences.

The cyclist involved subsequently warned the Forest Guard which actually confirmed the presence of numerous crows in that area but was unable to find an explanation for the frequent attacks of the bird.

Probably the crow was defending a brood, territory or food source nearby. Other theories claim that bicycles generate noises that annoy birds.

Motorist attacked by crows, video

There would not be only cyclists in the sights of the crows. In the video, a motorist is seen being attacked by three crows as he prepares to help one of them who was standing in his car. The crows attack the driver and do everything to scare him and drive him away from their mate. ù

Crows attacks, what to do in case of crows attack

Francesca Manzia, responsible of LIPU Wildlife Recovery Center, has provided indications on how to behave in case of attack by crows. “The crows look much bigger than they are, because they weigh just 4/500 grams. But I understand that passers-by can feel intimidated if they see flying over their heads even if, I repeat, attacks are very rare. That said, when you hear that the croaking increases, to be more serene I suggest you change the sidewalk “

Crow attacks, what not to do

Manzia added a very important recommendation: “In cases where the passage is obligatory, an umbrella can be useful: in this way, not seeing the man, they will not try to push him away. I do not recommend using a black umbrella, black bag or black garbage bag because it could be mistaken for the capture of a similar one”

Crows superstition, birds of evil omen

Crows are also considered birds of evil omen. But this is not always the case: in fact some Eastern European countries are welcome. Some farmers believe that if the crows nest on their field, prosperity and wealth will come.

Crows trying to separate 2 fighting cats

They are robust and massive looking birds with a rounded head, receding forehead, conical, strong and slightly hooked beak, sturdy neck, long fingered wings, strong legs and a square shaped tail of medium length.

Recall that these birds are also believed to be among the most intelligent beings in the animal kingdom.

Crow attacking a cyclist

