Sep 6 2023

The incident took place on Christmas Day 2020 in the snowy High Fens near Jalhay in the province of Liège. During a walk with her parents, the then 5-year-old girl was knocked down by the cyclist with a knee movement.

The sixty-year-old, according to his lawyer, father of a family and grandfather of several grandchildren, then contacted the girl's parents but did not apologize. The man assured that there was enough space to pass the girl on the right. That is, if he hadn't slipped on the snowy path. "When I got close to the girl, I felt my rear wheel slip," he continued. ,,To avoid a fall, I rebalanced myself with a movement of the knee. I felt that I hit the girl, but did not immediately realize that she had fallen."

According to the public prosecutor, the sixty-year-old deliberately knee-punched the child in order to pass without having to stop. As a result, he intentionally knocked the child down. The court found the charge proven but ruled that the cyclist hit the girl ‘through lack of caution or forethought’ without intent to harm her and suspended his sentence.

The cyclist in turn went to court after the girl’s father shared a video of the event on social media. According to the cyclist, this was an invasion of his private life and the video had negative consequences for his reputation. The court ruled on Tuesday that the father had indeed made a mistake by distributing the images.

In the courtroom, there is still a debate about compensation for the cyclist. He had previously said that he would demand 4500 euros in compensation, which roughly corresponds to the price of his bicycle.

