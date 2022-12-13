Cyclist Mathieu van der Poel was acquitted on appeal on Tuesday for pushing two children who kept him awake in a hotel in the Australian city of Sydney the night before the World Cup. The 27-year-old Dutchman, who cycles for the Belgian cycling team Alpecin-Deceuninck, was initially fined 1,000 euros, and was not allowed to enter Australia for three years. Those sentences have now been swept aside by the judge, according to the American ABC News.

On September 24, Van der Poel was arrested for allegedly assaulting two girls who banged on his door several times in the night before the men’s road race at the World Cycling Championships. Then he ran after them and pushed them. According to the first judge, Van der Poel should have called the hotel security instead of confronting the girls himself.

Due to the sleep deprivation that Van der Poel suffered that night because of the girls and his stay in the police cell, the match ended in a fiasco the next day, according to Michael Bowe, his lawyer. “He had one chance in his life to win this world championship and he lost that chance,” Bowe told ABC News.

Bowe cited these “substantial losses” and the fact that Van der Poel showed remorse as reasons to acquit Van der Poel. The judge called the behavior of the girls “disturbing” on appeal, and showed understanding for Van der Poel’s reaction, because the adolescents “provoked him considerably”.