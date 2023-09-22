This Wednesday, the European Championship time trial took place, in which the British Joshua Tarling won the gold medal. But the image of the day was the chilling fall of the rider Stefan Küng, which set off alarms in international cycling.

The Swiss cyclist was doing the route in the province of Drenthe, Netherlands, when He got tangled in the fences on the side of the road, lost control of his bike and went straight to the ground, unleashing fear among the spectators and his team, the Groupama-FDJ.

The protective helmet broke in half and Küng began to bleed non-stop. Despite injuries to his arms and head, the European rider managed to finish the race; He arrived at the finish line with blood stained uniform. Immediately, he was taken to a nearby hospital, where he received medical attention.

Küng’s medical report

Stefan Küng suffered an uncomplicated concussion, a fracture of the malar bone and a fracture of the hand that did not require immediate surgical intervention

The Groupama – FDJ released an official statement through its social networks and revealed that the rider suffers a concussion due to the strong blow he had to the head.

“After his fall in the final of the European Time Trial Championships, Stefan Küng suffered an uncomplicated concussion, a fracture of the malar bone and a fracture of the hand that did not require immediate surgical intervention. He remained under surveillance in the hospital, but he will be able to return home today,” explained the team, which sent an encouraging message.

Of course, he confirmed that the Swiss rider’s season is over: “Unfortunately, his season has ended. Given the circumstances, Stefan would like to point out that his general condition is good.”

Suite à sa chute dans le final du championnat d’Europe du contre-la-montre, Stefan Küng souffre d’une commotion sans complication, d’une fracture de l’os malaire et d’une fracture à la main ne nécessitant pas d Immediate surgical intervention. Il est resté sous surveillance à… pic.twitter.com/PuxGU6onD6 — Équipe Cycliste Groupama-FDJ (@GroupamaFDJ) September 21, 2023

