Genoa – It is the 64-year-old cyclist died at San Martinorear-ended by a car last June 6 in Via Buozzi in Dinegro.

The accident had occurred at noon. The collision was terrifying: the bike was stuck in the bonnet of the car and the cyclist was thrown forward. A flight of about ten meters ended with a disastrous fall on the asphalt. The woman had been hospitalized in San Martino in very serious condition with several traumas to the chest and head.

Unfortunately, the clinical picture worsened over the days, until his death, which occurred in the intensive care unit of the San Martino block managed by Iole Brunetti.

The observation procedure, envisaged by the protocol for theorgan harvesting. The choice of donation had been made in the past by the victim himself.

The causes of the accident are pending investigations by the Accident Section of the local policedirected by Stefano Biggio.

The sixty-four year old, at the time of the crash, was in the third lane of via Buozzi. The driver of the car48, who was driving the van and tested negative for the alcohol test, did not notice her presence and rammed her.