Cyclist and influencer Puck Moonen (27) has been suffering from stomach pain for months and must see a specialist for examination shortly. A hobby race last week was the final straw: she had increasing pain and dropped out prematurely. “I was empty, tired and couldn’t eat.”

Moonen was not feeling well when she started the race between Zurich and Zermatt in Switzerland on Saturday. It concerns a race of 280 kilometers, where, according to the organization, riders have to climb 6 kilometers. The athlete had intermittently suffered from abdominal pain in recent months, she wrote on Instagram.

She had herself checked earlier and nothing unusual was found, so she assumed it was due to stress. The morning before the race, her doctor called: "They had found something that looked like a viral infection," Moonen said. She nevertheless decided to participate in the race, which started at 1 a.m. She didn't sleep beforehand. The first three hours went well, then she started having more and more pain.

Fade away in van

Moonen continued for another two hours, while things got ‘worse and worse’. She struggled up the Glaubenberg Pass, where she had to dismount after a total of almost 5 hours, 100 kilometers and 2.4 kilometers of climbing. “I was empty, tired, couldn’t really eat and at one point fell into the back of the van heading to Zermatt,” she writes. Later that day she became ill again, and it wasn’t until Wednesday that she had her appetite again for the first time and was able to exercise for a while in a gym.

Next week Moonen will go to a specialist, which she is quite nervous about. She seems to fear the HPV virus; she warns her followers to get tested for this. HPV, the human papillomavirus, is very contagious and common: almost everyone becomes infected at some point in their life. You get it through sexual acts.

You often don’t notice an infection and your body usually clears it up within one to two years. Sometimes cancer develops, for example in the cervix. Every year, it is estimated that more than 1,100 women and almost 400 men in the Netherlands develop cancer due to HPV, according to the National Institute for Public Health and the Environment (RIVM).

Moonen recently made the news when she said she had a stressful time because of a stalker. She found support from her new boyfriend, British former racing driver Callan O’Keeffe.

