From: Nico Reiter

Hundreds of euros for a cyclist who overlooked a sign? Cycling is largely prohibited in Vienna’s Lobau. Now there are penalties.

Vienna – The architect from Krems actually only wanted to go on a bike tour in Vienna. But it turned out to be more expensive than he thought. Cycling is prohibited in the Upper Lobau, part of the floodplain area on the Danube. Now the 59-year-old has to pay a hefty sum. He has little understanding for the amount of the fine.

“I wanted to enjoy nature on the bike tour,” says Wolfgang T. to heute.atBut the trip took an unpleasant turn when he and his companion were stopped by a forest ranger and a policewoman. The two were cycling away from a marked cycle path, which violates the Vienna National Park Act. Despite his apology, Wolfgang T. received a fine of 350 euros a few days later. “Cycling is not a danger to humans or animals. 350 euros leaves you speechless,” he said indignantly.

The cyclist had to pay a fine of 350 euros. (Symbolic image) © Karl-Heinz Schein/Imago

Strict rules for hikers and cyclists in Austria – City of Vienna wants to protect Lobau nature reserve

“The Lobau is one of the most important nature reserves in Vienna,” said SPÖ club chairman Josef Taucher in a notice of the City of Vienna, “As such, the Lobau fulfils two essential functions. On the one hand, it is a valuable and protected habitat for insects, animals and plants. On the other hand, it offers visitors strength and relaxation and at the same time gives them access to nature.” But there is much more nature to discover in Vienna.

A general ban on cycling has been in place in Vienna’s Lobau since 1997, with the exception of designated cycle paths. “The aim is to promote respectful and sustainable coexistence between cyclists, other people seeking recreation and the interests of nature conservation,” said Climate Councillor Jürgen Czernohorszky in the statement. The city has taken measures to make the cycle paths more visible and improve orientation.

Cycling is prohibited in the Lobau except on designated paths. © Rainer Mirau/Imago

Expensive fines: Lobau in Austria is strictly controlled for cyclists

MA 49 emphasized on the local platform Regional media also the need for controls to protect nature. “Since there has been a massive increase in the use of unauthorized paths by cyclists in recent years, MA 49 has decided to make the bans more clearly visible than before and to be more present on site in this regard,” said a spokesperson for MA 49, the municipal department for climate, forestry and agriculture.

“In coordination with the environmental protection department, the responsible forestry and agricultural company has therefore decided to use clearer markings and to focus on monitoring compliance. At the moment, the focus is on educating and informing people, and the police are only called in if visitors behave in an uncooperative or aggressive manner – as was the case before,” says MA 49. Nevertheless, a number of fines have already been handed out, such as in the case of Wolfgang T.

350 euros for cycling in the Lobau – affected person outraged about “walking path rip-off”

The architect has appealed against the fine and does not want to put up with the “walking path rip-off”, as he calls it, in the Lobau. “I have not killed or injured anyone, and nothing has been damaged. Speeders get off easier if they are caught,” said the outraged cyclist to Today. Since March, particularly strict rules have been in place for speeders in Austria. But an illegally parked car in Vienna also received a similarly high fine. (No)