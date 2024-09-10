Cycling around the world is in suspense over the health of the young French cyclists Paul Magnier, who fell into the Return to Brittanyinitially without serious consequences, but his condition became complicated hours later.

According to the criteria of

The sixth day was being contested when Magnier crashed with the British rider Tom Pidcock, which was marked by strong crosswinds.

The official thing

The team Soudal Quick-Step issued a statement warning that Magnier’s health was not the best and that he had a serious concussion.

“Paul underwent a CT scan which revealed a severe concussion, for which he will have to spend the night in hospital. At the same time, the 20-year-old suffered serious abrasions to his elbow and knee, which will require stitches,” the team said.

“Magnier was one of the great revelations of the British race, winning three of the five stages in which he participated, in a sprint, always flanked by Remco Evenepoel and Julian Alaphilippe, who were in charge of throwing it to him,” said the Spanish newspaper As.

And he added: “However, the French rider was not to have his best day during the aggressive 158.4km Stage 6, when the peloton faced crosswinds on its route Lowestoft to Felixstowe. While part of a large chase group with most of his teammates, Magnier crashed around 35km from the finish. Tom Pidcock (Ineos Grenadiers) also crashed in the same incident and abandoned the race.

The newspaper said the cyclist was immediately taken to Ipswich hospital for a series of tests.

“Since joining the Soudal-QuickStep team this year, Magnier has achieved victories in the Tour of Oman and the Ses Salines Trophy – Felanitx. He also added two stage wins in Under-23 events, securing triumphs in both the Course of Peace “like in the Giro Next Gen,” the sports newspaper concluded.