Already in 2020, a cyclist killed a child on the border with Belgium. A court ruled against the cyclist – he now sees himself as a victim.

Kassel – The High Fens Nature Park is on a popular route for many cyclists for a bike tour. In 2020, a 63-year-old cyclist hit a five-year-old girl there, who then fell. Now the person who caused the accident wants 4,500 euros in compensation.

Cyclist knocks over five-year-old girl and demands compensation from father

A scene in the Hohe Venn Nature Park in the Eifel caused outrage on social media. On Christmas Day 2020, a cyclist knocked over a five-year-old. Like the Belgian one Sud press wrote at the time, the father then confronted the cyclist: “I asked him what was wrong with him.” The cyclist is said to have replied incomprehensibly: “I rang the bell, you just have to move.”

The High Fens Nature Park is on the German-Belgian border, which is why the family from Belgium stayed there. After the incident, the father filed a complaint against the cyclist and had to take his daughter to the hospital. The father also uploaded the video of the incident, which he recorded and has now deleted and which shows the child being knocked over, to social media. An action that could cost him dearly: the cyclist is now demanding compensation. In Kassel, a cyclist knocked down a pedestrian and then fled.

After knocking over a small child: cyclist demands 4,500 euros in damages

The cyclist was initially found guilty by a court – but without receiving a penalty. Although the court stated that the cyclist had acted “out of a lack of caution,” he did not intend to harm the child. Like, among other things, the Crown newspaper now reported, the cyclist sued the father in return for releasing the recorded video.

In doing so, the father violated the 63-year-old’s privacy. The court followed the cyclist’s opinion and found him right. Only the amount of compensation is still open; the cyclist is supposed to demand a sum of 4,500 euros, as this corresponds to the value of the bicycle. The court still has to decide how high the compensation amount will be and whether the father will even be asked to pay. Again and again Conflicts arise because cyclists ride on the footpath. (approx)