Cyclist jumps the fences and avoids an accident in packaging, video

Tim Merlier gets the third stage.
Fans help him pass the bike.
April 07, 2022, 06:54 AM
Tim Merlier is one of the best packers in the world right now and he knows what a close endgame looks like in any competition.
Well, the Alpecin runner avoided an accident. When he returned to look for the team bus, he crossed the finish line on the contrary and realized that other cyclists were coming in search of overcoming the sentence line.
The runners had thrown the packing, but Merlier was in front of them, so he made the decision to get off the bike, pick it up, hand it over to the public and jump the fences to avoid an accident. That is seen in the video.
!!! AMAZING !!!!! The sprinters at full speed meet the cyclist Tim Merlier in the opposite direction at the finish line, “he had to jump the fence, to avoid being run over.” 😱🤣👍 pic.twitter.com/Za6UsJG2yM
– ⚡Maza⚡ (@MazaCiclismo) April 7, 2022
