The emergency services were called out to rescue a cyclist yesterday afternoon in Órgiva and transfer him by ambulance to hospital.

Emergency number 112 received an alert around 16.35h by a person who had just witnessed a cyclist having an accident along the Antenas de Lújar Forest Road, which has difficult access.

The Guardia Civil sent their mountain-rescue unit, SEREIM, as well as Infoca and an ambulance to the scene.

The mountain-rescue team managed to recover the injured, 50-year-old man using their helicopter winch and fly him to the helipad at Los Tablones.

From there he was taken by ambulance to the nearest hospital.

