Another cyclist killed. Yesterday, riding his bicycle, he was hit by a 12-metre truck and dragged 300 meters along the asphalt. There was nothing that could be done for Li Tianjiao, 55, of Chinese origin, with his wife and son, residing in Cormano: he was transported in red code to Niguarda where he died shortly after arrival due to very serious injuries . The fatal impact occurred around 10.30, in via Comasina at the intersection with via per Novate, on the northern outskirts of Milan. The truck driver, a 55-year-old Italian, in shock, stopped to provide assistance and, according to the first investigations, tested negative for the use of alcohol and drugs.

Both head towards the city centre, but – immediately after a traffic light – the lorry with its trailer has to turn right: at that point, the impact becomes almost inevitable. The blind spot of the lorry excludes the bicycle with the man on board from view.

The same driver told it immediately after the crash, still in shock: “I put the arrow on. I didn’t see it, I don’t know where it came from, I had looked in the mirror”. And it’s not hard to believe him, since it’s the third such case since the 2023 send.

The last only last April 20 course of Porta Vittoria, where a cement mixer hit a 39-year-old cyclist: Cristina Scotland died instantly. First it was the turn of 38-year-old Francesca Veronica D’Incà, who was hit by a bike in Piazzale Loreto. But 2022 hadn’t gone much better: it ended with the death of Silvia Salvarani, a yoga teacher killed by a cement mixer at the ramparts of Porta Nuova.