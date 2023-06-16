The Swiss cyclist Gino Mader, 26, died this Friday, June 16, after he starred in a resounding fall during the Tour of Switzerland, a day before. The athlete remained in a hospital, but due to the seriousness of his injuries he died, his team confirmed.

With deep sadness, the team Bahrain Victorious of the Swiss cyclist Gino Mader announced this June 16 that the athlete died at the Chur Hospital, where he was transferred the day before due to a brutal fall.

The 26-year-old crashed into a ravine on the descent to the finish line in Thursday’s fifth stage of the Tour de Suisse.

“Despite the best efforts of the phenomenal staff at Chur hospital, Gino was unable to overcome this, his last and greatest challenge, and at 11:30am we said goodbye to one of our team’s bright lights,” confirmed the Bahrain Victorious it’s a statement.

Immediately after the fall, the young athlete had been revived and taken by helicopter to the medical center, but due to the seriousness of the injuries he suffered, he lost his life this Friday.

“The entire team is devastated by this tragic accident, and our thoughts and prayers are with Gino’s family and loved ones at this incredibly difficult time.” added the Bahrain Victorious in the statement.

News in development…

With Reuters and EFE