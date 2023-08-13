The cyclist Sergio Andrés Campos Rodríguez, 37, died in the last hours while competing in the Category B National Masters Championship, organized by the Costa Rican Cycling Federation (Fecoci), in Hojancha, Guanacaste (Costa Rica).

With three kilometers to go, the athlete suffered a heart attack. Then, as a result of the decompensation, she crashed into a police motorcycle.

Cyclist dies in the middle of the race

Campos Rodríguez, a native of San Ramón but a resident of Hojancha, obtained his license from Fecoci last July, as he was preparing for the National Championship.

Apparently, three kilometers from the finish linesuffered a decompensation, according to the Fecoci press department, which was confirmed by the Traffic Police.

José Altamirano, from the Red Cross, and the Fecoci communications department indicated that the cyclist, who was competing for the Caciques Team, had a medical history of heart disease at the Nicoya hospital.

Steven Arias, a member of the Traffic Police, witnessed the cyclist fainting and ruled out that it was a traffic accidentas initially indicated.

“It is an unfortunate situation. We were closing the road to guarantee the safety of the cyclists, just before the descent, since they go down at high speed. The idea was that they descend safelyArias explained.

The official mentioned that everything was going normally and that the leaders of the competition had already passed, as well as the peloton, when the incident occurred.

“We saw a cyclist come out of the turn looking down, wobbling on his bike. He began to zigzag, coming at great speed and not slowing down. I yelled at him, but he never looked up until he collapsed next to a teammate.Arias added.

“When we went to help him, he was foaming at the mouth and showing signs of fatigue. We immediately coordinated with the Red Cross so that they could attend to him on the spot.”

For his part, José Altamirano, a member of the Red Cross, commented that they arrived at the scene in less than two minutes to assist the cyclist.

“Although at first there was talk of a traffic accident, the officers on the scene confirmed that this was not true. They were regulating the traffic at the entrance of a bridge to guarantee the safety of the runners descending,” said Altamirano.

“It was a matter of his health. He presented a problem in his heart that triggered his death. Traffic officers informed us that he lost control about 150 meters before the point where they were. He bowed his head and arms, finally falling to the ground and losing his life.”

For its part, the press department of the Judicial Investigation Agency (OIJ) reported that the circumstances that mediated the event are still not very clear.

The versions that are available are that two officials who were in the competition observed that the cyclist was broken and collided with one of the motorcyclists of the Traffic Police and fell unconsciousfor which the Red Cross was called

A Red Cross unit immediately transferred the cyclist to a hospital, where he was admitted dead. Now the result of the autopsy must be awaited to determine exactly the causes of death.

The death of Germán Chaves and his father

In Colombia, the cyclist Germán Chaves and his father died two months ago, run over by a truck, on the roads of Cundinamarca.

