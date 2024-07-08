Estadão Contenti Estadão Content https://istoedinheiro.com.br/autor/estadao-conteudo/ 07/07/2024 – 21:53

A 29-year-old cyclist died last Saturday, the 6th, after suffering an accident caused by a wheel that came off a truck traveling on the Ayrton Senna highway, near the city of Guarulhos, in the metropolitan region of São Paulo. Another man, aged 44, who was also on a bicycle, was hit and injured.

In a statement, the São Paulo State Transportation Agency (Artesp) reported that the incident occurred in the morning, around 6:50 am. “A truck was traveling in lane 4 of the Ayrton Senna/Carvalho Pinto Corridor (SP-070), when one of its wheels came loose, went through the metal barrier and hit two cyclists.”

According to the State Public Security Department (SSP-SP), the young man was taken to the Vereador José Storopolli Municipal Hospital, in the east of São Paulo, but did not survive and died there. The other victim was taken to the São Luiz Anália Franco Hospital and Maternity. Her health condition was not reported.

Resources from the Ecopistas concessionaire, the Military Highway Police (PMRv) and the Fire Department were deployed to provide assistance.

The truck driver took a breathalyzer test, which came back negative for alcohol consumption, the SSP reported. The case was registered as negligent bodily harm while driving a motor vehicle at the 1st DP in Guarulhos, and the young man’s death was registered at the 73rd DP (Jaçanã).

The truck with wheels that had come loose is part of the fleet of the company Sustentare, which provides urban cleaning services for the City of Guarulhos. In a statement, the concessionaire says it regrets what happened and is providing assistance to those involved.

Sustentare also states that the truck involved in the accident is new, “year 2022/2023” and that its maintenance is “up to date”. “The facts are being investigated by the consortium and by technical experts”, the company reported.