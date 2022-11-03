Home page World

The cyclist died three days after the accident with a truck.

The accident had sparked nationwide discussions. A special vehicle that was supposed to help the seriously injured was stuck in traffic because of a climate protest.

Berlin – Three days after the accident with a concrete mixer in Berlin, the critically injured cyclist died. That is what the police said. “Image” had previously reported.

The 44-year-old was hit and run over by the truck last Monday in Bundesallee in Berlin-Wilmersdorf.

The accident caused a nationwide stir and discussion. According to the fire brigade, a special vehicle that was supposed to help free the injured person under the truck was stuck in a traffic jam on the city highway. This is said to have been triggered by an action by the climate protest group “Last Generation”. dpa