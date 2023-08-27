Sunday, August 27, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident

by admin_l6ma5gus
August 27, 2023
in Sports
0
Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident

Close


Close

Cyclist run over in Cajicá

Cyclist dies after being run over.

Photo:

SUPPLIED. Screenshot.

Cyclist dies after being run over.

In the video it is seen that the cyclist loses his balance after apparently colliding with an object.

About 11:28 a.m. this Saturday, A cyclist died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the road that connects the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, in Cundinamarca.

Cyclist dies after being hit by a tractor-trailer

Mourning

According to preliminary information, the cyclist was traveling on the right side of the road between the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, next to a tractor-trailer.

Apparently, at a certain point in the journey, the cyclist collides with an object on the road and loses his balance.

At the time of falling, unfortunately, the subject is under the tractor-trailer, whose rear axle ends up running over him.

The Cajicá Fire Department and Police officers responded to the emergency, but the rider died in the accident.

After what happened, a security camera video was revealed, which this newspaper refrains from publishing.

(Einer Rubio flew: the best Colombian in the first stage of the Vuelta a España!)

The authorities are already investigating to clarify the facts.

See also  Juve never stops: Kean takes care of Verona. The Champions League is 4 points away

More news

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cyclist #dies #hit #tractortrailer #Cajicá #accident

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result