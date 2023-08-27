Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Cyclist dies after being run over.
Cyclist dies after being run over.
In the video it is seen that the cyclist loses his balance after apparently colliding with an object.
About 11:28 a.m. this Saturday, A cyclist died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the road that connects the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, in Cundinamarca.
Cyclist dies after being hit by a tractor-trailer
According to preliminary information, the cyclist was traveling on the right side of the road between the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, next to a tractor-trailer.
Apparently, at a certain point in the journey, the cyclist collides with an object on the road and loses his balance.
At the time of falling, unfortunately, the subject is under the tractor-trailer, whose rear axle ends up running over him.
The Cajicá Fire Department and Police officers responded to the emergency, but the rider died in the accident.
After what happened, a security camera video was revealed, which this newspaper refrains from publishing.
(Einer Rubio flew: the best Colombian in the first stage of the Vuelta a España!)
The authorities are already investigating to clarify the facts.
