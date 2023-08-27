Cyclist dies hit by tractor-trailer in Cajicá: this is what is known about the accident

About 11:28 a.m. this Saturday, A cyclist died after being hit by a tractor-trailer on the road that connects the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, in Cundinamarca.

Cyclist dies after being hit by a tractor-trailer

According to preliminary information, the cyclist was traveling on the right side of the road between the municipalities of Cajicá and Tabio, next to a tractor-trailer.

Apparently, at a certain point in the journey, the cyclist collides with an object on the road and loses his balance.

At the time of falling, unfortunately, the subject is under the tractor-trailer, whose rear axle ends up running over him.

The Cajicá Fire Department and Police officers responded to the emergency, but the rider died in the accident.

After what happened, a security camera video was revealed, which this newspaper refrains from publishing.

(Einer Rubio flew: the best Colombian in the first stage of the Vuelta a España!)

The authorities are already investigating to clarify the facts.

More news