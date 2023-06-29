Thursday, June 29, 2023
Cyclist dies hit by a ‘ghost car’; The driver fled the scene

June 29, 2023
in Sports
Cyclist run over in Valledupar

The cyclist was run over on the road that connects La Paz with Valledupar.

Photo:

Video screenshot. iStock

The cyclist was run over on the road that connects La Paz with Valledupar.

Authorities have already identified the body. Sensitive images circulate on social networks.

As Luis Alcibiades Pushaina was identified a cyclist who died after being run over at midnight on the road that connects the municipalities of La Paz and Valledupar, in the department of Cesar.

Cyclist dies after being hit on the road

According to information from the authorities, Pushaina was a farmer who was on his way to work on a nearby farm, when was hit by a car.

The subject, the reports say, fled after running over the cyclist.

Pushaina’s relatives began the search at dawn, after not having his reason.

Finally, the authorities removed the body and transferred it to Legal Medicine, where The identity of the deceased was confirmed.

Elkin Peñaloza, Police Commander in Valledupar, told “Entérate Valledupar” that a hypothesis that is being handled is that, after the onslaught of a “ghost car,” several vehicles passed over the lifeless body. However, he said, investigations continue.

