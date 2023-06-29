Cyclist dies hit by a ‘ghost car’; The driver fled the scene

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
The verification email will be sent to
Check your inbox and if not, in your spam folder.
NO, CHANGE EMAIL YES, SEND
The cyclist was run over on the road that connects La Paz with Valledupar.
Video screenshot. iStock
The cyclist was run over on the road that connects La Paz with Valledupar.
Authorities have already identified the body. Sensitive images circulate on social networks.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
As Luis Alcibiades Pushaina was identified a cyclist who died after being run over at midnight on the road that connects the municipalities of La Paz and Valledupar, in the department of Cesar.
Cyclist dies after being hit on the road
According to information from the authorities, Pushaina was a farmer who was on his way to work on a nearby farm, when was hit by a car.
The subject, the reports say, fled after running over the cyclist.
(We recommend: Sebastián Montoya approaches Formula 1: they reveal an unexpected move by his team).
Pushaina’s relatives began the search at dawn, after not having his reason.
Finally, the authorities removed the body and transferred it to Legal Medicine, where The identity of the deceased was confirmed.
Elkin Peñaloza, Police Commander in Valledupar, told “Entérate Valledupar” that a hypothesis that is being handled is that, after the onslaught of a “ghost car,” several vehicles passed over the lifeless body. However, he said, investigations continue.
More news
Customize, discover and inform yourself.
Receive the best information in your mail of national news and the world
an error occurred in the request
my portals
you reached the content limit of the month
Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!
* COP $900 / month during the first two months
We know that you like to always be informed.
Create an account and you can enjoy:
- Access to newsletters with the best current news.
- Comment the news that interests you.
- Keep your favorite items.
Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.
#Cyclist #dies #hit #ghost #car #driver #fled #scene
Leave a Reply