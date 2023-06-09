Friday, June 9, 2023
No Result
View All Result
No Result
View All Result

Cyclist dies hit by a dump truck in Cundinamarca: new tragedy on the road

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 9, 2023
in Sports
0
Cyclist dies hit by a dump truck in Cundinamarca: new tragedy on the road


close

Via Madrid, Cundinamarca.

Photo:

Google Maps Capture

Via Madrid, Cundinamarca.

The rider died on the spot, just five days after the death of Germán Chaves.

See also  Novak Djokovic, caught without a mask during flight

A cyclist died after being hit by a dump truck this Friday morningon the road between Madrid and the village of Puente de Piedra, in cundinamarcto.

Cyclist killed by dump truck

Nasarawa state governor Abdullahi Sule said the attack was targeting a group of herdsmen.

According to the first reports, on the morning of this Friday The cyclist was traveling near the well-known factory area that surrounds the road when a dump truck ran over him on the spot.

The rider died instantly.

Authorities are already at the crash site.

So far, no further details are known.

New cyclist run over in Cundinamarca

Last Sunday, Colombian cycling received the news of the death of professional cyclist Germán Chaves, who was run over by a van in Cundinamarca.

Since then, accident prevention campaigns have been strengthened in the department.

This year, more than 20 cyclist deaths have been reported in Cundinamarca.

NEWS IN DEVELOPMENT…

See also  At least 15 dead in a bus accident in the Mexican state of Jalisco

DOWNLOAD THE WEATHER APP

Customize, discover and inform yourself.

you reached the content limit of the month

Enjoy the content of DIGITAL TIME unlimited. Subscribe now!

* COP $900 / month during the first two months

We know that you like to always be informed.

Create an account and you can enjoy:

  • Access to newsletters with the best current news.
  • Comment the news that interests you.
  • Keep your favorite items.

Create an account and you can enjoy our content from any device.

#Cyclist #dies #hit #dump #truck #Cundinamarca #tragedy #road

Tags:
admin_l6ma5gus

admin_l6ma5gus

Related Posts

Next Post
After accusations, Rammstein frontman goes on the offensive

After accusations, Rammstein frontman goes on the offensive

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

Recommended

No Result
View All Result