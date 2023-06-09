Cyclist dies hit by a dump truck in Cundinamarca: new tragedy on the road

A cyclist died after being hit by a dump truck this Friday morningon the road between Madrid and the village of Puente de Piedra, in cundinamarcto.

According to the first reports, on the morning of this Friday The cyclist was traveling near the well-known factory area that surrounds the road when a dump truck ran over him on the spot.

The rider died instantly.

Authorities are already at the crash site.

So far, no further details are known.

New cyclist run over in Cundinamarca

Last Sunday, Colombian cycling received the news of the death of professional cyclist Germán Chaves, who was run over by a van in Cundinamarca.

Since then, accident prevention campaigns have been strengthened in the department.

This year, more than 20 cyclist deaths have been reported in Cundinamarca.

