Mazatlan Sinaloa. A man on a bicycle lost his life apparently run over, on Juan Pablo II Avenue.

This happened at the height of the Toledo Corro and Juárez neighborhoods.

It is estimated that this accident occurred around 10:20 p.m.

On the sidewalk of the north-south lane was the body of a man who was traveling on a blue bull-type bicycle.

The bike was bent, due to an impact.

Municipal agents commented that they did not find another vehicle, that is, the person responsible fled.

Elements of Police and Municipal Transit, and the State Attorney’s Office arrived at the site.