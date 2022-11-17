A cyclist (and self-proclaimed advocate for street safety) from New York thought he was helping police when he spotted something illegal on a license plate. In the end, the cyclist had to go with the police himself and was even put in jail for a while. This is the bizarre story of how a cyclist ended up in jail for tackling an antisocial driver.

The man is cycling through Brooklyn on his way to work when he notices something about the license plate of a Chevrolet Suburban. There is a black piece of plastic over one of the letters. He decides to get off and pick off the black piece. Because the windows of the Chevy SUV are tinted, the cyclist cannot see that the owner is in his car.

The police arrive

“The guy in the driver’s seat jumps out, comes up to me really fast and starts yelling at me, ‘I’m going to call the police,'” the cyclist says. Hellgate. The two-wheeler is not concerned about that, because he expects the police to be on his side in this matter. However, the police officers see it differently.

‘I told them [de agenten] that I’m a lawyer and that these guys cover their license plates to avoid traffic lights and speed cameras. There is no damage to the license plate and what he is doing is illegal and very dangerous,” the cyclist claims. To his surprise, the cyclist is handcuffed and accused of vandalizing the license plate.

He has to go to the police station

According to the officers, the two-wheeler should have called the police, but the cyclist would have done so a number of times. Once in the police car, he asks if they have even looked at the illegal license plate, but that turns out not to be the case. He even showed the officers a photo of the license plate, including the obstruction.

Got arrested Friday and charged with Crim Mischief for removing a piece of plastic obscuring plate number meanwhile cops refused to issue ticket to this guy despite obscuring front and back plates @defacedplateNYC @NYCMayor pic.twitter.com/Hok8ptX7YG — adam white (@adamlaw50) November 14, 2022

The cyclist is charged with ‘recklessly damaging another person’s property in excess of $250’. For this, the cyclist must stay in the cell for five hours. And then comes the climax. The history of the license plate on the SUV shows that 26 different fines were collected between 2019 and 2021. The cost ranges from $50 to $250 each.

The fines add up to a value of more than $2,000. The most common offenses are using the bus lane, parking incorrectly, driving too fast and blocking a zebra crossing. The question is therefore whether there would not have been many more fines if the black piece of plastic had not been on the license plate.