NJust five weeks after the death of Swiss professional Gino Mäder, there was another fatal accident in cycling. After a fall on the second half-stage of the Tour of Upper Austria for juniors on Friday, a young Italian driver succumbed to his injuries during the night. The organizers announced this on Saturday on Facebook. The tour was cancelled.

“We are deeply shocked to announce that the young Italian athlete, who fell yesterday on the first stage, succumbed to his injuries despite all medical efforts,” the organizers wrote.

The 17-year-old Italian fell during the stage from Haid to Marchtrenk on the descent from Mistelbacher Berg. He was immediately treated by race doctors and then flown to the Kepler University Hospital in Linz by rescue helicopter. Because of the rescue measures, the stage was initially stopped and then canceled.

Only five weeks ago, the Swiss girl from the professional team Bahrain-Victorious died after an accident. The 26-year-old also fell on a descent at the Tour de Suisse and suffered serious injuries from which he died in hospital.