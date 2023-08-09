The twenty-one year old from Bergamo gives everything in the final and overturns the favorite Segaert, bringing home the first Italian road title of this world championship

Italy triumph in the Under 23 time trial at the World Cup in Scotland. And a big surprise: the 21-year-old Lorenzo Milesi from Bergamo, who has been racing in the Dutch team Dsm on the World Tour since this season, won the gold by beating the very favorite Belgian Alec Segaert; on the 36 km he gave him 11 ”.

previous — Since 1996, when the Under 23 category was established, Italy had won only three times with Gianluca Sironi in 1996, Fabio Malberti in 1997 and Adriano Malori in Varese 2008; the bronze by Vincenzo Nibali in 2004 should also be recorded. See also Fiorentina is the best placed to sign Johan Vásquez and Lazio does not give up

grand finale — Milesi was the protagonist of a huge second part of the course, in particular he was the strongest in the final 800 meters at 6%, with peaks of 10%. For Italy it is the first road medal in this world championship.

the words — “It was a brutal time trial – said Lorenzo Milesi after the award ceremony -, especially the last kilometre. I feared that success would not come, I looked at Segaert all the time and I was afraid of being overtaken by him who was the favourite. The the secret was to go fast from start to finish. In the first one it was important to push because we had a headwind and then I went flat out. I still haven’t realized it, I need a few moments, it’s beautiful, incredible”.

Arrival order — Here are the top 10 classified in the under 23 time trial of the World Championship.

Lorenzo Milesi (Ita) in 43’00″46 Alec Segaert (Bel) at 11″27 Hamish McKenzie (Aus) at 50″79 Raul Garcia Pierna (Spa) at 53″59 Darren Rafferty (Irl) at 56″01 Josh Charlton (GB) at 1’11″57 Jakob Soderqvist (Sve) at 1’18″12 Logan Currie (N.Zel) at 1’18″69 Jan Christen (Svi) at 1’21″49 Michael Leonard (Can) at 1’29″25 See also The teams that have not been champions of the Liga MX for the longest time: Pumas was left out of the playoffs

Discover Il Ciclista: the exclusive platform of gazzetta.it, dedicated to practicing cyclists, where you can find routes, equipment, clothing, news on bikes, workouts and expert advice.