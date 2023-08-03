the protagonists

The track program begins on Thursday 3 August and Francesco Lamon, Simone Consonni, Jonathan Milan and Filippo Ganna, Olympic champions in Tokyo, are immediately on stage for Italy in the morning qualifiers of the quartet. In the evening, among the finals, the presence of Michele Scartezzini in the scratch should be noted while Guazzini and Alzini will first have to face the qualifications of the individual women’s pursuit to try to get among the first four and therefore aspire to a medal. While, towards Sunday’s road test, Daniele Bennati’s national team led by Bettiol and Trentin trained in the morning at Mugello: the departure for Scotland on Thursday. And still with regard to the road test, it is worth noting the resignation of the Eritrean Biniam Girmay, who fell in San Sebastian and suffered from pain in his hip: for him, according to what Gcn reported, also problems with an entry visa to the United Kingdom like some others (not all) of his national team mates.