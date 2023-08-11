Remco Evenepoel’s redemption arrives on a sunny afternoon at Stirling Castle, Scotland. The Flemish, road world champion in 2022 and great defeat last Sunday on Van der Poel’s golden day, takes his revenge on everyone and wins the World Time Trial: over the 47.8 km of the race with the final 800 meters in 8% pavé, inflicts 12” on Filippo Ganna and 48” on the British Joshua Tarling, the real surprise today, 19 years old. Final average 51.8 km/h. It is the first title for Evenepoel in the time trial, he who in 2018 was world champion in line and time trial as a junior. A great revenge against both Ganna, his historical rival, and Van Aert, today far below his status. Fourth the American McNulty at 1’26”, fifth Van Aert at 1’37”, eighth the other blue Mattia Cattaneo at 1’56”, tenth Geraint Thomas at 2’04”. Only the Spaniard Olano had won the road (1995) and time trial (1998) World Championships. Now Evenepoel will appear at the Vuelta (which will start on August 27 from Barcelona) for a consecutive encore against Roglic, Vingegaard and Thomas. . Evenepoel, who is 23 years old against Ganna’s 27, is taking back the World Championship stage: the Road World Championship 2022, the time trial one 2023, two Liège-Bastogne-Liège 2022 and 2023, the Vuelta 2022. He and Pippo were rivals since the very first World Time Trial World Championship. Harrogate 2019, Evenepoel silver and Ganna bronze at 46”; Leuven 2021, Ganna gold and Evenepoel bronze at 44”; Evenepoel bronze in Australia 2022, with 47” on Ganna seventh. It was a challenge with Evenepoel from the first intermediate stage at km 12.6: Ganna passes in 13’57”, at an average speed of 54.2 km/h, with 4″ on Remco and 6″ on Tarling, while the others are already very far away : Van Aert and Thomas at 34”, Pogacar at 36”, Kung at 40”. And after 24 km, of the total 47.8, Ganna goes to catch the Australian Jay Vine (follower of Pogacar), who started 1’20” before the blue. At the second intermediate stage (km 34.7), Evenepoel sets the best time in 39’22” (average 52.883) with 12″ on Ganna and 25″ on Tarling: he recovered 16″ at Ganna in 22 km, that is a second and a half to kilometer, in this tratyo. With 5.5 km to go, Ganna even lapped Tadej Pogacar, who started 2’40” earlier. Third intermediate (km 43.5): best time Evenepoel 49’22” (52.860) with 11” ahead of Ganna (49’33”, average 52.672) and Tarling at 28”. At this point Ganna plays everything in the last 5 km, and on the final stretch, very suitable for Evenepoel, he loses just 1″ from the Flemish. This time Ganna can’t complain about anything. He went very fast, and found himself up against Evenepoel who has two absolute strengths in the weight/power ratio and exceptional aerodynamics. The blue thus stops at nine World Championships: 2 road time trials, 6 in the individual pursuit on the track and 1 in the quartet, plus the Olympic title of the quartet in Tokyo 2021. In this World Championship, he won gold in the individual pursuit and two silvers, in the quartet and in the time trial.