Friday, November 11, 2022
Cycling | Will Jaakko Hänninen compete in denim cycling shorts next year?

November 11, 2022
The clothing manufacturer of Jaakko Hänninen’s French stable brings cycling pants made of denim to the market.

Does it a Finnish professional cyclist of the highest level Jaakko Hänninen next year they will work in cycling shorts made of denim?

This is possible if you ask the Italian cycling clothing brand Rosti, which is the accessory manufacturer for Hänninen’s French employer AG2R Citroen team.

Rosti recently revealed on the Rouleur Live broadcast that it plans to bring cycling pants to the market in February of next year, which are mainly made of denim, i.e. denim fabric. They are the first of their kind.

Told about it Cycling Weekly, who also posted pictures of these cycling shorts.

Rosti uses the English term for pants bib jeanswhich can be translated into cycling jeans, for example.

CEO of Rost Marco Saggia told Cycling Weekly that the material of the cycling jeans is 48 percent cotton, 22 percent recycled polyester, 15 percent polyester, and 15 percent elastane.

According to Saggia, representatives of the AG2R Citroen team have been involved in developing and testing the new product. One tester drove 2,000 kilometers in denim trousers in the summer. This was to ensure that they do not rub and collect moisture.

According to Cycling Weekly, Saggia let it be understood that the AG2R Citroen team might use new jeans next season. One of the stable’s trademarks has been brown pants in recent years.

“That remains to be seen,” Saggia said, according to Cycling Weekly, “enigmatically”

HS asked From Jaakko Hännnis, what does he think about if driving took place in denim pants next season.

“I don’t think we will be able to use that model,” Hänninen said.

Hänninen said that he hadn’t heard about the whole thing before Cycling Weekly’s news.

“Otherwise, I could very well see a demand for the pattern in question, for example, on bike trips where you want to explore new places on foot, but it attracts less attention compared to normal riding clothing,” Hänninen said.

