Cycling is one of the most influential and important sports in history, as it is practiced in almost every country in the world. This practice has several competitions where they exalt the figure of the cyclistsince it is the one that seeks to perform and compete in the most professional way possible.

It is known that the first cyclist in the history of this sport was accompanied by the forerunners of the commercial potential of the bicycle, the Olivier brothers, because thanks to them and to Pierre Michaux, a fundamental invention for human history was given to the world.

According to ‘MandarinaBike’, a portal specialized in cycling, the first cycling races were held shortly after adding a new drive to the front wheel, Since by adding pedals to the bicycle, new competitions began to be regulated.

On May 31, 1868, the world’s first documented bicycle race was held in Saint Claud Park in Paris, France, apparently taking place over a short distance of 1,200 meters on gravel ground intended for famous horse races

This first cycling race in history consisted of two time trials and according to the digital portal ‘CuriosFera’ Englishman James Moore was the first cyclist to win this competition.

James Moore is known as the first person to win a road race. Photo: Twitter: @SubeteALaBiciMx

To give more truth to this fact, it is known that ‘The Touring Club’ of France placed a plaque in that park in memory of this historic event: “On May 31, 1868, James Moore became the winner of the first race for velocipedes in France”. Although there are other sources that deny this event.

In 1869, it would be Moore’s first participation in a road race.which took place in Paris-Ruan on November 7 of that same year. The first prize of this tournament, created by the Olivier brothers, was 1000 francs and the second prize was a bicycle with suspension.

This new competition would also be won by Englishman James Moorewho invested more than ten hours to be crowned as the first of the 100 participants, who were in this event.

The first great evolution of this sport occurs in 1869, when the first City to City race takes place, where again, James Moore came out triumphant after traveling 123 km in 10 hours by bicycle from the city of Paris to the city of Rouen. pic.twitter.com/1AKD8Hm7ZP — Eduardo Martinez (@lalolom1) May 2, 2021

As a curious fact, it is known that there were five women in the participants, who without any fear decided to compete on a par with the men.

Thanks to James Moore and the creators of these events, this type of physical activity fascinated the vast majority of people, resulting in the first Tour de France, which was held in 1903.. From that moment, the field was opened to all the competitions that we know today of this sport, which, due to its high performance, captivates the large number of fans of the sport.

DAVID LEONARDO DIAZ DUARTE

DIGITAL SCOPE WRITING

TIME

